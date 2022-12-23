‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested for Domestic Violence
NOT AGAIN
Former Disney actor Orlando Brown has been arrested in Ohio after allegedly swinging at his brother with multiple weapons. The That’s So Raven actor, 35, was taken into custody just before 10.a.m Thursday, a Lima Police Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast. Brown’s brother Matthew Sanders told police that he’d been letting Orlando stay at a property that he’s renovating because Orlando is currently homeless, TMZ reported. Before the arrest, Sanders said his brother was acting “crazy,” had accused him of raping his wife, and charged at him with a broken-off knife blade and a hammer, though Orlando didn’t quite manage to strike him. Brown has battled addiction for years and was arrested for domestic battery back in 2016. He’s also shown off a huge tattoo of former co-star Raven-Symoné splashed across his neck and chest. Speaking at a fundraising event for a religious rehab facility in 2020, he revealed, “I went through a lot. I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff.”