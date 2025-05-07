Fans Raise 25K for Hospitalized ‘That’s So Raven’ Star After ‘Extremely Severe’ Illness

Rondell Sheridan, best known for his role as Victor Baxter in the Disney Channel original series That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home, is struggling after a harrowing diagnosis. The actor, 66, revealed on Instagram that he’s been hospitalized twice in recent weeks for an “extremely severe” case of pancreatitis. In the post, Sheridan explains, “I was on the road to recovery but… my pancreas is inflamed,” and says he will “be out of work for quite some time.” Now, his friends and family are asking for donations to cover Sheridan’s growing medical costs. A GoFundMe set up by Isabel Beyoso, who describes herself as a “dear friend” of Sheridan, is set with a goal of $35,000 to help the actor stay afloat during his recovery. “I know this will be one giant stress we can collectively take off his shoulders so that he can focus on resting, recovering, and healing,” writes Beyoso in the fundraiser’s description. “Every little bit helps.” The GoFundMe has already raised a little over $27K.

Daily Mail