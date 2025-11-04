Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We may not have jetpacks, but getting pleasantly high off a soda that you bought legally with a credit card and had delivered to your door feels a little like the future. Whether you’re looking for an alternative to booze-soaked holiday celebrations or just a new way to unwind, we’ve rounded up the best THC-infused beverages for every effect and occasion.

All the drinks on this list contain five milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving or less, which is the sweet spot for me: feeling elevated without feeling loopy, relaxed but in control.

If you’re worried that clicking on one of the links below will bring the police to your door, don’t be: these beverages are legal under a federal bill that allows hemp-based products to be made and sold so long as the percentage of the psychoactive ingredient (THC) stays under a set amount.

Despite this, states are split on whether you can or can’t get these goods delivered to you (and some fall within a gray area, so check your zip code before filling your cart).

Now, the good stuff.

Best For Socializing

Señorita I have something to say to the server at the Times Square Margaritaville who laughed at me when I tried to order a non-alcoholic margarita and said “that’s just lime juice”—guess who’s laughing now? It’s me, not only because Señorita offers two types of THC-infused margaritas that are absolutely delicious, but because they’re one of the most uplifting, giggle-inducing beverages on this list. The Lime Jalapeño Margarita was the perfect amount of sweet and spicy, but every flavor absolutely slapped, including their newest—Ranch Water, refreshing with just a hint of sweetness. See At SEÑORITA

Afterdream Instead of serving up a custom cocktail at your dinner party, consider Afterdream. The Tropical flavor feels chef-inspired. Between the name and the notes on the packaging (pineapple, cherry, and orange), I was expecting something akin to a fruit punch, but what it delivered was herbal, complex, and very drinkable. Going into the holiday season, I could absolutely envision this offered up instead of a glass of red wine with dinner. I tried this in 2.5 milligrams (subtly lifted) and five milligrams (in a flow state, brimming with confidence). See At Afterdream

Best for Relaxing

DownShift Sometimes you want a drink that’s made for socializing; sometimes you want a drink that helps you unwind after a long day. DownShift pairs two milligrams of THC with 10 milligrams of CBD and 10 milligrams of “terpene blend” in really fresh, delicious seltzer flavors like Trail Berry and Wild Tangerine. The 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC contributes to that floaty, no-worries feeling. If you like your drinks with a little more punch, Shift Naturals also has a line of cocktails with four milligrams of THC and 12 milligrams of CBD for a slightly more social (and super tasty) effect. All the more exciting that code DAILYBEAST20 gets you 20 percent off your first order. See At Shift Naturals

Modern Alchemist If I down a one milligram drink, the effects are light enough that I might forget I drank one. Because I was paying close attention, I noticed how settled in and un-antsy I felt after drinking a can of Modern Alchemist’s Lime Cherry Fizz. There was nearly no high–the best way I can describe the feeling is like I feel after a really productive day, with a clear head and to-do list, and just a little bit of an ache in my muscles, absolutely positive I’m going to melt into sleep the second my head hits the pillow. See At Modern Alchemist

Best Seltzer

Cycling Frog If you want your favorite seltzer, but with something a little extra, grab some Cycling Frog. Flavors like wild cherry, black currant (my favorite), and ruby grapefruit are right at home with your flavored Schwepps. These flavors are available in five milligrams and 10 milligrams; I found this sat on the stronger end of five milligrams, so sip accordingly. With a six-pack costing $19.99, this is also one of the cheaper canned THC beverages you’ll find. See At Cycling Frog

oHHo If your La Croix stock never runs dry, oHHo is for you. The bubbles are light and the beverage is just a little sweet without being sickly. And the flavors are made for brunch: Pink Grapefruit & Elderflower, Blood Orange & Pomegranate. There was a minute where I forgot I drank anything, but I was noticeably calmer all evening–less on edge, less irritable, less anxious overall. See At oHHo

Mighty Kind Mighty Kind delivers unsweetened seltzers in unique flavors. Most hemp-spiked seltzers have lime and mango, but Mighty Kind has pineapple, watermelon, and root beer (my favorite). Each can is fresh and flavorful and totally unsweetened. I found this five-milligram drink to be a very middle-of-the-road high: it felt like the headspace after a productive day when you relax deeply because you’ve earned it. See At Mighty Kind

Best for Small Sips

Wynk Where most other seltzers come in standard 12-ounce cans, Wynk’s 2.5-milligram dose has tiny 7.5-ounce cans, ideal for anyone who can’t finish a larger drink in a single sitting–if you’ve seen those mini Coke cans, those are 7.5 ounces. The flavors are fresh, not cloying or saccharine (no sugar and no calories here). My favorite? A tie between Mango and Black Cherry. See At Wynk

Best for Picking Your Dose

Bimble With many brands, different dosages come in different flavors, so you’re unable to mix and match taste and dose. Bimble offers elevated, slightly-honey-sweet flavors like Grapefruit Basil Mint and Blueberry Lemon Ginger, and every flavor is offered in one milligram and five milligram cans. You can pick your potency and your flavor independently, which is great news because the flavors are divine. Maybe stock both strengths so you have options for Tuesdays and Saturdays alike? See At Bimble

Anytime Anytime seltzers are zero-calorie, zero-sugar treats in flavors including mango, lime, strawberry kiwi, and raspberry lemonade. All the flavors are available in two, five, and 10 milligram options, so it’s easy to find the taste and effect you’re looking for. I found the two milligrams to be very light, not at all incapacitating–I tried it in the mango, which was almost sour, but I generally avoid sweetness in flavored seltzers, so I found the flavor delightful. See At Anytime

Best Soda

Upstate Elevator The Blackberry Zinger was like a tasty craft soda, sweet but not cloying. The ingredients list is short and the drink is sweetened with agave, for the health-conscious. I cracked this open around five, and had a low-key evening: showered, cooked dinner (French toast, so it's possible I had a slight case of the munchies), put on some zit stickers, started a new book. Think relaxed, but not sluggish. See At Upstate Elevator

Sweet Justice Sweet Justice infuses the sodas you’ve grown up with –think cola and ginger ale–with a little something extra. Sure, hemp, but also real sugar. The cola didn’t quite dupe a Coke, but in a world where every grocery store has a generic cola, the taste of Sweet Justice’s offering is right at home. See At Sweet Justice

Best Adaptogen-Infused Seltzers

Woodstock Adaptogens are the buzzword of the day, a catch-all term for plant-based ingredients thought to help your body better manage stress. With Woodstock, alongside the flavor Yuzu Ginger is the word “chill.” Citrus Spritz is paired with “laugh.” Dark Berries, dream. Raspberry Lychee, solace. In addition to tweaking THC to CBD & CBG ratios, each drink also boasts different functional ingredients. I don’t know that a Citrus Spritz made me laugh, but the 1:1:1 ratio of THC to CBD and CBG, plus the lion’s mane and reishi mushrooms, was among my favorite drinks with a 2.5 milligram serving of THC. I felt lifted, not loopy. I sipped this while my husband took a nap and ended up doing a little work and getting a workout in. See At Woodstock

Brēz Brēz plays with the ratio of THC to CBD for drinks that can either lift you up or mellow you out. Their OG flavor, Lemon Elderflower (my favorite of the bunch), has a 1:2 ratio of THC to CBD and lion’s mane in 2.5, five, and 10 milligram cans, as well as a spirits-style bottle. I found this to be a great middle-of-the-road experience, relaxed without feeling “stoned.” Looking to feel more social? The Amplify flavor is a 1:1 ratio. More chill? Drift has a 1:15 ratio. They also have THC-free adaptogen-based drinks, but that’s for a different article. After sipping the five milligram OG flavor, I felt bubbly, loose, and chatty. I hopped on my VR headset to watch a recording of my husband’s college production of “The Secret Garden” with his friends and co-stars and felt engaged and in the moment. See At BRĒZ

Best for On-the-Go

Off Duty Off-Duty delivers five milligrams of a nearly flavorless mix-in (the liquid is ever so slightly sweet, ever so slightly citrus-y). The drinks come pre-portioned in a flat cardboard pouch that snaps open to dispense. Because there’s no bottle, no cap, just a packet smaller than a credit card, it’s super easy to toss in a pocket or wallet and roll. I added mine to a lightly flavored La Croix, and it disappeared. This was one of the fastest-acting drinks I tried: I sipped my seltzer over the course of 30 minutes, and about five minutes after I’d finished it, I noticed the effects. It was also one of the stronger drinks I tried, comparable to being slightly tipsy (but without a headache or feeling out of control). I threw a few of these in my purse to share at a wedding, and I plan to bring them to future concerts, bars, parties—places where others are typically socially drinking—as an alcohol-free alternative. See At 1906

LoDo Your college-era shots never tasted as good as the apple-flavored five-milligram shots from LoDo, each of which comes in a small, single-serving plastic bottle. If shots are not your style, these would also be great for mixing your own cocktail–the pre-portioned bottles ensure the same dose every time (and LoDo sells an unflavored version as well). Because there was no slow sipping, the effects hit quickly. I didn’t find this to be overwhelmingly high; I’d say this is on the lower end of five milligram effects. There was no giggly, munchie behavior: it just felt like I was unbothered and unworried. I got a flu shot, grocery shopped, cooked dinner (with leftovers for lunch!), and never once checked my watch and wondered if it was too early to go to bed. See At LoDo

Best Caffeine-Spiked

Rythm Caffeine can counteract any feelings of slothfulness that some people experience with THC. Rhythm’s Sativa drink adds 75 milligrams of caffeine (less than a cup of coffee) to five milligrams of THC with a nostalgic orange flavor. The brand suggests drinking one to get into a creative headspace. I enjoyed that it made me feel focused; I hate that my attention span has become so small that any TV show or movie is accompanied by an app open on my phone. With this drink, I was fully engaged in the movie I was watching, without feeling like I wouldn’t remember what I watched the next day. See At Rythm

Tune-Up Cold Brew THC aside, this cold brew is one of the best canned coffees I’ve ever had. Add the lifting, mellowing effects of the five milligrams of THC, and this “Tunie,” as the brand refers to their beverages, is the perfect way to ease into a day of gentle relaxation, whether it be a casual brunch or maybe an afternoon at home with some puzzles or crosswords. The caffeine counteracts any drowsiness, so you’re left with a full body chill that won’t stop you from getting on with your day. See At Tune-Up

Best for Bar Carts

MXXN MXXN has spirits that replace the gin, whiskey, tequila, and rum in all your favorite drinks. While they likely wouldn’t fool anyone sipped straight, they complete the flavor profiles of classic cocktails admirably. I whipped up a Manhattan with the Kentucky Oak; it may be that I haven’t had a real Manhattan in seven plus years, but it tasted like I remembered. My husband tried a sip of my “gin” and tonic (made with the London Dry) and said it was better than the ones he’d been served at a recent wedding. The results of a five-milligram pour also felt similar to what a single cocktail would provide—I felt a little looser, a little more carefree, but not incapacitated. Use code DAILYBEAST at checkout for 10 percent off and free shipping. See At MXXN

1906 Okay, okay: technically this has 10 milligrams of THC per serving, but since it’s a large, pour-your-own bottle, you can easily pick your dose. I used a kitchen scale to make sure I wasn’t pouring more than five milligrams. There’s very little flavor—it’s slightly sweet, slightly citrus, slightly bitter—so I’d consider this akin to a vodka (but without any burn), neutral and easy to mix. I had mine with tonic and lime and spent a pleasant evening enjoying a mind-numbing phone game. See At 1906

Best Non-Carbonated

Uncle Arnie’s If carbonation sometimes gives you tummy gurgles (shout out to everyone born in the old millennium), grab Uncle Arnie’s. The brand offers a few different non-carbonated flavors, like cherry limeade and watermelon wave. Each serving has only 2.5 milligrams of THC, which, for me, has a noticeable “chill” effect. I grabbed their iced tea lemonade (aka an Arnold Palmer), and it gave adult Snapple vibes. The watermelon tasted like a melted Jolly Rancher. I really enjoyed having an option that wasn’t a seltzer or a soda, and the effects were perfect for a weeknight whenever I need a little help leaving the stress of the day at the office. See At Uncle Arnie’s

Best “Beer” Alternative

Tripleswitch When my husband took a sip of Tripleswitch’s Firefly Ale, he said, “holy s--t.” Many of the drinks on this list end up in the “pretty close” zone; Tripleswitch’s Firefly Ale is indistinguishable from a hoppy amber ale. I used to love beer and pizza (who doesn’t?), and this hit the same spot when I sipped it alongside a greasy slice. I haven’t tried the brand’s IPA or stout dupes (these have 10 milligrams of THC per can); the Uno Mas (think Corona) wasn’t as much of a dead-on ringer as the Firefly, but it was absolutely in the ballpark and very enjoyable. I’ll definitely be reaching for these again for barbecues and pizza nights. See At Tripleswitch

