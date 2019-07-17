The Prime Day Deals Scouted Editors Can’t Get Enough Of

Prime Day was a two-day smorgasbord of deals in every category. We’ve rounded up the Scouted editors’ favorite deals of the day that are still happening. From fashion to tech to beauty, get your Prime Day savings while you still can. Shop the rest of our other Prime Day deal picks here. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up here.

Up to 30% off select brands like Theory, Alo Yoga, and more: It includes clothing from designer brands like Theory, Halston Heritage, Parker, and Rebecca Taylor plus basic brands like Alo Yoga, Splendid, and more.

Up to 40% Off Luxury Beauty: If you’re looking to restock your beauty cabinet, this is the deal for you. With top brands like Stila, Supergoop!, and L’Occitane, you’ll be able to find a new favorite eyeliner or pressed powder for a fraction of the price you’d normally pay

FOREO LUNA Play, $31 (20% off), FOREO LUNA mini 2, $90 (35% off), FOREO LUNA 2, $106 (47% off): One of the best pieces of advice I can give someone looking to improve their skin is to wash it properly. And sometimes, that includes using a tool that’ll get all the nasty bits out of your pores. The FOREO Luna is one of my favorite tools for the job.

Aerogarden Harvest, $79 (47% off): What happens when you want to extend that green thumb of yours through the fall and winter? The Aerogarden Harvest, on sale for $79, can help keep your plants thriving, even when the weather isn’t about it.

New Kindle Paperwhite, $85 (35% off): This is my all-time favorite e-reader so seeing it at $85 is very exciting. If you haven’t jumped the Kindle train yet, this is as good a chance as you’ll get.

Meural Canvas Smart Digital Frame, $487 (30% off): While an investment, I was so awed by this art installment that I hope lots of people get it and talk about it. Maybe this is the tech upgrade art has needed to penetrate mainstream and all of us will start loving on the ancients again.

DemerBox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $279 (20% off): I’ve used the DemerBox plenty this summer and there’s something very attractive about its rugged-yet-playful design that really gets to me. If DemerBox were a person, we’d probably be friends.

Philips Smoke-Less Indoor BBQ Grill, $150 (50% off): Grilling makes the summer, as far as I’m concerned, and it’s perfect for outdoor cooking. But sometimes it’s too hot and other times it’s, well, wintertime. For those times, an innovation that lets me grill in my kitchen gets two thumbs up.

Paudin Classic 7-Inch Santoku Knife, $26 (58% off): Good knives make good meals and I hope to see lots of people upgrade their all-around slice-em-upper with this great deal on a great knife.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.