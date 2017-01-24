The 2017 Oscar Nominees: Black Stories Matter, Plus ‘La La Land’ Leads With 14 Nods

Yes, it’s that time again: Oscar time. On the evening of February 26th, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. Expect heaps of jokes about Kimmel’s pseudo-nemesis Matt Damon passing on Casey Affleck’s potentially Oscar-winning role in Manchester by the Sea, a Ben Affleck cameo, and a La La Land parody or three. But amid all the yuk-yuks and song-and-dance numbers, there are some highly-coveted gold-ish statuettes to be handed out, and this year the largely white, largely old, largely male Academy, which has taken recent steps to diversify, seems to have learned a lesson from the loud #OscarsSoWhite backlash: black stories matter. Moonlight, Fences, and Hidden Figures all received multiple nominations—including Best Picture. Meanwhile La La Land led all films with a grand total of 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress. But without further ado, here are all of this year’s major Academy Award nominees.

BEST PICTURE

ArrivalFencesHacksaw RidgeHell or High WaterHidden FiguresLa La LandLionManchester by the SeaMoonlight

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La LandBarry Jenkins, MoonlightDenis Villeneuve, ArrivalMel Gibson, Hacksaw RidgeKenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the SeaAndrew Garfield, Hacksaw RidgeRyan Gosling, La La LandViggo Mortensen, Captain FantasticDenzel Washington, Fences BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, La La LandIsabelle Huppert, ElleNatalie Portman, JackieMeryl Streep, Florence Foster JenkinsRuth Negga, Loving

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, MoonlightJeff Bridges, Hell or High WaterMichael Shannon, Nocturnal AnimalsDev Patel, LionLucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, FencesNaomie Harris, MoonlightNicole Kidman, LionOctavia Spencer, Hidden FiguresMichelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water by Taylor SheridanLa La Land by Damien ChazelleThe Lobster by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis FilippouManchester by the Sea by Kenneth Lonergan20th Century Women by Mike Mills

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Fences by August WilsonArrival by Eric HeissererHidden Figures by Allison Schroeder and Theodore MelfiMoonlight by Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraneyLion by Luke Davis BEST ANIMATED FILM

Kubo and the Two StringsMoanaMy Life as a ZucchiniThe Red TurtleZootopia

BEST FOREIGN FILM

Land of Mine (Denmark) A Man Called Ove (Sweden) The Salesman (Iran) Tanna (Australia) Toni Erdmann (Germany) BEST DOCUMENTARY

Fire at SeaI Am Not Your NegroLife, AnimatedO.J.: Made in America13th

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival (Bradford Young) La La Land (Linus Sandgren)Lion (Greig Fraser)Moonlight (James Laxton)Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryDeepwater HorizonDoctor StrangeJungle BookKubo and the Two Strings

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

JackieLa La LandLionMoonlightPassengers BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” by Justin Hurwitz from La La Land“Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake from Trolls“City of Stars” by Justin Hurwitz from La La Land“The Empty Chair” by J. Ralph & Sting from Jim: The James Foley Story“How Far I’ll Go” by Lin-Manuel Miranda from Moana