Experience an International Showcase of Cross-Cultural Creativity At the 2022 Berlin Fashion Week
AVANT-GARDE
Whether you’re a tenured fashion enthusiast or a talented up-and-coming artist, you don’t want to miss out on the excitement of the 2022 Berlin Fashion Week.
From today, March 14th, through Sunday, March 20th, Berlin Fashion Week (BFW) will be wowing attendees with an expansive program focused on sustainability, innovation, and the influence of different international subcultures. By emphasizing these important topics, BFW serves as one of the most important creative showcases for designers, premium brands, and young artists from across fashion, music, and art. The result: an inspiring amalgamation of innovation and creativity.
With its mix of in-person and hybrid events – including a bevy of fashion shows, talks, stagings, installations, and studio visits – the week-long experience has something to keep everyone engaged. Plus, Berlin’s radical, trend-setting fashion industry provides the backdrop, making BFW a must-attend for those who want a sneak peek at the trends sure to be turning heads in the near future. Learn more and register here.