Give Yourself a Break and Pick Up a Best-Selling Back Massager from Amazon

When I was around 19, I was told that I had bulging discs in my lower back. Masseuses have scolded me for how bad my shoulders are. In short, I have a bad back so when I bought an at-home back massager, I was jazzed at the prospects of loosening tension while binge-watching Parks and Recreation. If you also want the freedom to enjoy your at-home life while getting a semi-spa-like experience, might I suggest one of the massagers below that you can safely order and ship to your door through Amazon.

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, $40 on Amazon: This is the massager I have. The best part of it is, while it may look like a straight jacket, the armbands allow you to control the pressure. Let your arms hang loose and you have a nice kneading sensation. Pull them towards you and you have a jackhammer attempting to break apart concrete.

Body Back Buddy Back Massager, $30 on Amazon: A coworker of mine brought this thing in to use in the office and for that, I am thankful. It may look like a weird sex thing or a child’s toy (it’s weird how those shapes overlap) but each knob can help work out knots and ease tension through pressure point therapy.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, $45 on Amazon: If you’re sitting at a desk all day, chances are your posture is suffering. This option helps you get some lumbar support while also kneading any lower back knots. And while it does work well for the lower half of your back, you can use it basically anywhere from your neck to your butt.

VIKTOR JURGEN Handheld Back Massager, $30 on Amazon: The classic handheld massager is not without accolades. This version has multiple heads that are interchangeable, depending on the location and type of massage you want, whether that’s acupressure, deep tissue, or Swedish.

