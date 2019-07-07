CHEAT SHEET
BEST OF THE BEST
Shop Our Favorite 4th of July Deals While They’re Still Available
As the weekend is winding down, it’s a great time to grab some of the last-minute deals many brands have going through today. We put together a few of our favorites left over from our full list of ongoing sales. We must, of course, emphasize that the Scouted readers’ favorite Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is still on sale. More than 33,500 reviewers gave it a 4.6-star average rating and it’s going for $51 (36% off) on Amazon right now. Over at Nectar, all mattress prices have been reduced to their Fourth of July rates and you get two Premium Pillows with any mattress you buy now. Fans of Nectar really love their memory foam mattress, giving it a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 6,000 verified reviewers and Scouted contributor Rachel Krantz called it the best mattress of 2018. (It’s also very popular on Amazon.) If you’re looking to step up your wardrobe this summer, Old Navy is giving you 20% off your entire order (no code necessary here), including summer essentials and even clearance items. Finally, check out the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, which lets you schedule and control the robovac through your phone. More than 3,700 reviewers left it a 4.1-star average rating and it’s going for $280 right now, or 25% off on Amazon.
