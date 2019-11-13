CAN’T MISS THIS
Amazon’s In-House Apparel Brands Are Up to 35% Off. Here Are the Best Deals.
Amazon is rolling out pre-Black Friday deals like it’s its job (well, it kind of is). While you’re keeping your eye on Dyson vacuums and Instant Pots, there are a plethora of deals on Amazon’s in-house apparel that you can get your hands on right now. We’ve rounded up the top five picks from this up to 35% off Amazon private label sale.
Amazon Essentials Men's Tech Stretch Quarter-Zip: This classic quarter-zip can easily be dressed up with a button-down and slacks or paired with a T-shirt and jeans for an easy weekend look.
Lark & Ro Women's Double Breasted Peacoat: A peacoat can be a versatile piece of outerwear. The classic shape can easily pull together any look you pair it with.
Daily Ritual Women's Lived-in Cotton Muscle-Sleeve Midi Dress: You really can’t go wrong with a simple midi dress and this cotton one is a great option to keep on hand for any occasion.
Lark & Ro Women's Three Quarter Sleeve Crewneck Cashmere Cardigan: Lightweight cardigans are having a moment right now. Tuck it into jeans as a top or keep it on hand for when the office gets chilly.
Goodthreads Men's Down Filled Hooded Parka: Everyone needs a parka, just in case. There’s always a chance it’ll snow! This one features a fleece-lined hood and is filled with a 70% down/20% feather mixture.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.