CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FEAST YOUR EYES

    The 5 Videos You Have to See Right Now

    Welcome to the Video Cheat Sheet, your source for the videos you absolutely have to see right now. Today, we have a really racist customer getting upset over who is doing his gift wrapping, a multi-house fire, surfing Santas riding the waves for cancer patients, Will Smith and daughter Willow deciphering the meaning of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” and LeBron James straining his groin on the court.

    To get the Video Cheat Sheet every day, follow us on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram. Or you can sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter to get the Video Cheat Sheet delivered to your inbox every afternoon.