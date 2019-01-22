The 5 Videos You Have to See Right Now

CHEAT SHEET
Welcome to the Video Cheat Sheet, your source for the videos you absolutely have to see right now. Today, we have Colorado snowboarders running for their lives while being chased by a moose, a bald eagle that is not camera-shy—or afraid of stealing a fisherman’s fresh catch, parts of Niagara Falls freezing over, some creative kids being resourceful with their frozen driveway, and a couple of young fans embarking on the best dance battle ever to grace a Houston Rockets and Philly 76ers basketball game.
