DeuxMoi Is ‘Not Above Saying I Got Something Wrong’
INTERVIEW
Read it at The Daily Mail
The anonymous administrator behind the viral celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi has given a new interview to The Daily Mail, explaining why she chooses to remain anonymous and outlining the philosophy behind her platform. “I want to be trusted more for my word than the information I’m putting out there,” DeuxMoi said. “So if something is not reliable I will let the people know, this does not come from a reliable source, but the only way I’m gonna find out if it’s true is to put it out into the universe. And that’s usually how I dispel rumors. I’m not above saying I got something wrong, that’s the whole point of the account. It’s never stayed away from what it’s been in the beginning, which is we’re all in this together.”