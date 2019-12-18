CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
‘The Affair’ Star Ruth Wilson Left Over Nude Scenes: Report
OVEREXPOSURE
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
When actress Ruth Wilson left Showtime’s The Affair, she wouldn’t say why. But now The Hollywood Reporter says it’s gotten to the bottom of the mystery: Wilson was upset about the amount of nudity she was expected to do, among other issues, and she ended up filing a complaint of a hostile work environment. The magazine says that Wilson knew some nudity would be required but felt much of it was gratuitous and that her privacy wasn’t taken seriously. One source said they heard Wilson ask, referring to a male actor, “Why do you need to see me and not more of him?” Showrunner Sarah Treem told THR that she did what she could to make Wilson comfortable with nude scenes and that “I’ve always been a feminist.”