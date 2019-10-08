CHEAT SHEET
BREATHING IT ALL IN
This Alexa-Enabled Air Purifier Will Help Clean the Air in Any Room — Get It While It’s on Sale
Growing up, my mom always had a word to describe a stuffy or musty room: stale. Like two-day-old bread, the room developed an unpleasant coating of dust and debris that made it feel stagnant and gross. That’s where an air purifier can help. Give your rooms a breath of fresh air while the Winix AM90 Wi-Fi Air Purifier is on sale for $100 on Amazon, today only. This HEPA filter air purifier can revive a room up for 360 square feet, perfect for a living room or bedroom. It has plasma wave technology to help “safely break apart odors, allergens, chemical vapors, and other pollutants at the molecular level.” But the best part is it’s Alexa-compatible. Connect your new air purifier to the Winix Smart app, enable the skill on Alexa, and control your machine with the sound of your voice. You can even connect it to a Dash button and get new filters sent at your convenience. There’s nothing like taking a deep breath of clean air, and the Winix Air Purifier can help you get there. | Get it on Amazon >
