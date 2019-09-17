CHEAT SHEET
Add a Workhorse Tablet to Your Collection With an Under $50 Amazon Fire 7
Maybe you’re not a big Apple fan. Maybe you just want something to watch movies on without the bells and whistles. That’s where the Amazon Fire 7 tablet comes in. Add this stream-ready tablet to your travel arsenal for just $50 while it’s on sale for Prime Members. The Fire 7 comes in either a 16GB (which is only $30) or 32GB option, depending on how many movies you can plow through on your next vacation. But you have the ability to add an extra 512GB of storage using a microSD card. You get up to 7 hours of battery life for all your reading, watching, or writing needs and it comes in four different colors, so you can get one for everyone in the family without mixing them up. It now has a faster quad-core processor and the option for hands-free Alexa usage. Basically, it’s all you could ask for from a tablet, at an incredibly affordable price point. | Get it on Amazon >
