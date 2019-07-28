CHEAT SHEET
After Wearing Them for a Week, I Think We Could All Use a Pair of the Allbirds Tree Skippers Sneakers
Like its machine washable ballet flats, the Allbirds men’s Tree Skippers are possibly the lightest shoe I’ve ever worn without feeling like I’m losing traction or support. Since they sent me a pair in the really great looking Chalk colorway, I’ve worn them to work and all over New York. While they’re certainly not meant to be an all-weather, rugged shoe for winter or heavy rains, the Tree Skippers have fast become my favorite pair of sneakers. Breathable and ultralight, their uppers are sustainably made out of eucalyptus pulp. The insole stays soft through the day, wicks moisture, and reduces odors. Having said that, I still wear socks in them most of the time. Each pair of laces is made out of one old plastic bottle, and various materials in the shoes are eco-friendly, to boot. And these shoes also just look really, really great. You can get them in more than a dozen striking colorways, like Tide Pool or Kauri Zin. With jeans or shorts, pants or just to wear around the house, I find them so wonderfully versatile. For a great summer sneaker that won’t do you wrong in whatever way you choose to use it, I highly recommend the Tree Skippers. Get them at Allbirds >
