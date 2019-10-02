The Amazon Echo Dot Now Comes with an LED Display to Tell Time, Temperature, and More

It seems we’ve gone from alarm clocks to smartphones to smart home devices and back again to help us wake up. The newest model of the Echo Dot, the smallest of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart home devices, now has an LED display right on the speaker that shows the time, outdoor temperature, or a timer.

The All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now the perfect nightstand companion. You can do all the classic stuff that the original Echo Dot can do, like voice control your lights, check the weather, or read the news. The addition of the LED display adds another layer of practicality to an already practical device. This allows you to set an alarm like you would a traditional alarm clock but you have Alexa right there to give you info on what your day has in store for you. It’ll help streamline your routine even more by giving you all your needed information in one place. It’s priced at $60 and available for pre-order right now, with a release date of 10/16. | Get it on Amazon >

