The New Echo Flex Packs All the Features of Alexa Into a Plug-In Device, No Counter Space Needed

Have you ever been working in your garage or in a cramped kitchen and thought, “Man, I wish I had an Echo in here”? Well, for those with no counter space or room to put a traditional Echo device, enter the Echo Flex.

This pluggable device brings Echo to any place with an outlet. Instead of relying on a shelf or counter to sit on, you plug it straight into the wall. It has all the bells and whistles of a traditional Echo device, with the ability to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors. It can even function as an intercom to drop into other rooms that have an Echo already. What other Echo devices don’t have that the Flex does is an added, built-in USB port to charge a phone or any other additional accessory like a night-light or motion sensory. If you need a gift for a workshopaholic in your family, this may just be your best idea yet.

Echo Flex Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

