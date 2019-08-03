Amour Vert Created the Perfect Lightweight, Breathable Summer Dress

For a while, sustainable fashion was synonymous with bohemian style. Then it expanded into high fashion. But what about the people that are looking for something in between? Amour Vert is one of those companies that understands the fashion behind sustainability and won’t make your wallet hurt if you want to support it. And they’ve created my new favorite summer dress.

There’s something just so easy about the Breklyn Baby Doll dress. Normally, “baby doll” style dresses look frumpy or well, childish, on me (being that I’m 5’1”). I don’t know what sorcery was sewn into this dress, but it instead makes me look chic and fashion-forward. I can pair it with sneakers or sandals or my favorite platforms.

Made from TENCEL pointelle, a fabric crafted from eucalyptus, it’s lightweight, breathable, and slightly sheer, so it comes with a recycled polyester slip. The slip itself was a little long on me (see: above about the height thing) but it’s nothing I can’t fix myself or pay a couple of bucks to get done at a tailor. The sleeves are a great length and I love the V-neck in the front. And what’s even better is that Amour Vert is sustainable, affordable, and continues to expand what we know about ethical fashion. I’m already eyeing other things to add to my closet and take place of pieces that just don’t cut it anymore. | Shop at Amour Vert >

