GALACTIC PROJECTIONS
Save 25% Today Only On Anker’s Highly Rated Portable, Smart Mini Projector
It’s hard to do projectors right but Scouted favorite portable tech brand Anker gets it right with the Nebula Capsule, a very highly rated smart and WiFi-enabled mini projector — and it’s on sale today for $225, or 25% off. Running video up to 100 inches large and able to play for four hours straight without a charge, this watch-anywhere projector is perfect for outdoor parties, roof hangs, or living room watching parties. More than 500 reviewers left it a 4.3-star average rating and its vivid picture and 360-degree speaker will let everyone around enjoy the movie or show or string of funny videos with a similar elevated experience. Using the included app, you can seamlessly stream whatever you want from your favorite services. If you want higher resolution from your portable projector, check out the similarly highly rated Nebula Mars II, down to $330 (34% off) today only. Whichever model you choose, you'll gain another way to show off the movies and shows you love with the people you at least like.
