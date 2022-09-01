This Stress Relief Wearable Trains Your Body to Handle Stress Better
It’s All In The Wrist
Smartwatches are great at tracking biometric data like heart rate and calories burned, but how many of them actively improve your health? The Apollo™ wearable does just that. Clinical trials conducted by Apollo Neuro claims its wearable increased heart rate variability (or the amount of time between your heart beats) by 2X to 3X the participants' average while under stress and time in deep sleep by 19%, on average. In general, a higher heart rate variability means you’re happier, less stressed, and your body can relax, recover, and get better quality sleep.
This sleek wearable technology can be worn on your wrist, ankle, or even clipped to your clothing. The Apollo Neuro app offers modes that fit your current headspace, like ‘Relax and Unwind’ if you’re trying to unwind after a stressful day or ‘Sleep and Renew’ before bedtime to help quiet your mind and ease into restful sleep. The Apollo wearable then delivers gentle, silent, and soothing vibrations that calm your body’s natural fight-or-flight response to stress. Consistency is key; the more you wear and use the Apollo stress relief band, the better Apollo Neuro says it trains your body to recover from stress. The wearable comes in six colors and and now comes with a new clip accessory, for maximum flexibility in how you choose to wear it.
The Apollo Wearable
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.