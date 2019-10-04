CHEAT SHEET
WATCH AND SEE
The Swim-Proof Apple Watch 4 Will Be Your Companion Through Any Workout— Get It for Under $400
There’s something so satisfying about having everything you need right in front of you. That’s what the Apple Watch provides; a quick glance and you get text messages, phone calls, weather, news, and so much more. If you want to add this digital powerhouse to your wrist, get the Apple Watch 4 while it’s on sale for under $400 — the lowest it’s been. In addition to all the bells and whistles that the previous models had, the 4 gives you electrical and optical heart sensors. You’re basically getting your own personal ECG attached to your wrist. The accelerometer and gyroscope were both improved to give better fall detection and even the speaker has been upgraded. Plus, it’s swim-proof, so not only is it your scheduling partner but it’s also a fitness guru for you to take with you to the pool or gym. It has up to 18 hours of battery life to give you a day’s worth of power before needing to be charged back up. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.