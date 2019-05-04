SMART? WATCH: SALE!
The Apple Watch 4 Is on Sale for the Most Affordable Price It’s Ever Been
If you’re like other Scouted readers who love Apple Watch smartwatches, you should know the Apple Watch 4 with GPS is down to $350 right now, its lowest price yet. As with most smartwatches, you’ll be able to keep your phone in your pocket for much longer stays of time, capably and quickly scrolling through alerts, toggling your music or podcasts on or off, and reading the headlines on your wrist. And this latest edition has got a faster processor, sharper resolution, and edgier screen aesthetic (actually and really the bezel is smaller in this newest edition). On top of that, its accelerometer and gryoscoped have been enhanced to handle sudden changes or movements, alerting you or others (like emergency services) if you’ve fallen — this makes the Apple Watch 4 a strong contender for a Mother’s Day gift, too, if that feature seems relevant. This is the GPS-only model and you can get the GPS and cellular model, too, and still save: The Space Gray Aluminum Apple Watch 4 is going for $480 right now (down from $530).
