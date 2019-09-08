CHEAT SHEET
OUT WITH THE.. NEW?
The Apple Watch 4 Is Getting Older in Smartwatch Years and So Is on Sale Right Now
Ahead of its upcoming keynote event this year, Apple is clearing out yesteryear models that now include the venerable Apple Watch 4 with GPS. In turn, that means you can get it for $420 this very minute (down from $500). This wearable upgrade might not equal whatever next smartwatch Apple’s releasing but this price will beat that one by hundreds. The Apple Watch 4 boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 500 reviewers and upgrades to its processor, speaker, display, and electrical and optical sensors. It’s a very strong smartwatch and one of the best looking options on the market. Also, if you carry an iPhone, it’s a no-brainer option. For a smartwatch upgrade and $80 back in your pocket, grab this sale before it’s gone. | Get it on Amazon >
