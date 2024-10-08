‘Apprentice’ Director Calls Trump Hotel ‘Very Basic’ and ‘Dirty’ After Stay
‘NOT VERY IMPRESSIVE’
The director of the contentious new Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice decided to stay at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in advance of the movie’s New York City premiere—and found it to be a bit wanting. “I was curious,” Ali Abbasi told Variety. “I wanted to sort of experience the Trump luxury, but it’s not. It’s not as luxurious as you would think.” The director said his room in the luxury hotel was “very basic,” adding: “The floor is not super clean. The outlets are a bit dirty. This is not very impressive for an executive suite. By my education, I’m an architect and this is not the kind of thing you expect from Trump.” A search on the hotel’s website reveals the cost of an Executive City View One Bedroom Suite ranges from $1,000 to $1,400 per night in November and December. Trump lawyers tried to block the release of Abbasi’s film, which stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as the corrupt Republican operator Roy Cohn.