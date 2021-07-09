The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Could Be 'One More Excuse for War'

The shocking assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse this week has shored up one plot twist after another—and laid bare the fact that the U.S. seems to have no idea what to do about Haiti.

“This story is extraordinary, and it doesn’t seem to quite add up at the moment,” said The Daily Beast’s Nico Hines on Friday’s The World This Week. “I don’t think we’re getting the full story as yet, and it may be weeks or even months before we do find out.”

France 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani shared what she’s been hearing from Haitian Americans regarding the assassination of the president and the U.S. response—especially in light of reports that two American citizens may have been implicated in the attack.

“Overall it seems like the U.S. doesn’t know where to position itself regarding the political situation in Haiti,” said Gorjestani. “And we’ve heard some Haitians, especially here in the U.S., saying the Biden administration isn’t really taking a position. [The White House] is basically letting things flow and not really intervening.”

The Financial Times’ Victor Mallet said the situation in Haiti was “worrying,” and suggested that it may even lead to an all-out war down the line.

“It’s one more example of a country where the West is not really able to exercise the influence and power it wants to do,” said Mallet. “It’s one more example of an unstable country, one more assassinated president, and one more excuse for war.”

