The Atlantic Taps Wired Editor-in-Chief as New CEO
The Atlantic has hired Wired magazine’s editor-in-chief as its new CEO. Nicholas Thompson wrote on Twitter, “Some exciting personal news: After four amazing years as Editor in Chief of @WIRED—and 15 amazing years at @CondeNast—I’ll be joining @TheAtlantic as CEO.” Thompson will remain at the technology publication for two more months. Billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs’ company, The Emerson Collective, owns the 163-year-old Atlantic. Thompson, who was The New Yorker’s digital editor from 2012 to 2017 and built its digital subscriber business, wrote of The Atlantic, “Task one, once I start in Feb, is going to be working to get more people to subscribe.”