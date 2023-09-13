CHEAT SHEET
The A.V. Club’s AI Bot Is Just Lifting Text From IMDb: Report
Film and pop culture website The A.V. Club has been experimenting with articles generated via artificial intelligence for months—though a recent investigation found that the computer generated content may simply be lifting text from IMDb while adding little else of value. The A.V. Club does, however, have a contract agreement with IMDb to use its information, according to Futurism. Stories written by AI are attributed to “The A.V. Club Bot,” whose material ends with the disclaimer: “This article is based on data from IMDb. Text was compiled by an AI engine that was then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.”