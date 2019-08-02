CHEAT SHEET
I Rediscovered My Love of the Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizer and I’m Never Going Back
You know that feeling when you rediscover a movie or book or restaurant that you loved and forget why you stopped having it in your life in the first place? That’s how I feel about the Aveeno Positively Radiant moisturizer. As a Scouted editor, I get the pleasure of testing a ton of products, skincare included. And because of that, I tend to put things aside and forget about them but I’ve rediscovered this and I don’t think I’ll try and change anytime soon. It has a slight fragrance, but nothing too strong (which I appreciate). It’s thick but not heavy and comes in a pump, which I feel is something more brands should adopt. But by far the biggest advantage of this is the dark-spot-fighting ingredients like soy complex. As a recovering face picker, I have some spots from acne of teen years gone by. This moisturizer has kept my skin soft and hydrated while also helping to noticeably diminish the dark spots left from my bad habits. Oh, and did I mention it has SPF 30 in it? Basically, this moisturizer is the whole package and then some, so if you’re in the market for a new face lotion, this is where you should start. | Get it on Amazon >
