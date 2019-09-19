With a Detachable Suitcase Strap, the Away Longitude and Latitude Totes Will Go Anywhere With You

We’re not going to beat around the bush here: Away makes great luggage and has now launched the perfect companions. The brand new Latitude and Longitude totes are Away’s newest iteration of a travel bag that you won’t just take with you to the airport.

The cleverly-named totes actually correlate with the shape. The Longitude Tote is tall and slightly narrow and the Latitude Tote is shorter and wide. They each come in four colors: Black, Pine, Buff, and Ruby, with long top handles to throw over your shoulder and an interior pouch (that's detachable) for organizing your keys, wallet, and more. But the best part is yet to come. Each tote has a set of D-rings on the outside that is used with a detachable strap to secure your bag to your luggage handle. The strap is similar to a luggage sleeve seen on other brand’s bags, though this one gives you the option to streamline your bag when you’re not using it to shuffle through a terminal. The bags are roomy, gorgeous, and ready to be your co-pilot on trips and travel. | Shop at Away >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.