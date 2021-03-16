For the first time in Bachelor history, this year will see two Bachelorette seasons—with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe replacing Chris Harrison as hosts for at least Katie Thurston’s season.

The Bachelor might’ve spent most of its finale Monday night wrapping up Matt James’ chaotic season—but the show also saved a moment for its most dramatic Bachelorette announcement yet. Confirming recent rumors, ABC has announced both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young will receive Bachelorette seasons. Katie’s season will premiere in the summer, with Michelle’s to follow in the fall.

Katie went home in Week 6 this season, and has long been rumored to be the next Bachelorette. But on Monday night, Emmanuel Acho—filling in for longtime host Chris Harrison—revealed Michelle, the runner-up from this season, will also receive her own Bachelor season. “I’m at a place in my life where I’m the best version of me,” Katie said. “Honestly, I’ve seen it work before. Why can’t it work for me?”

Added Michelle: “I really do think that this process works, when you can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in. I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I’m just excited and ready to get started.”