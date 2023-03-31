Creator Mike Fleiss Departed ‘The Bachelor’ After Racial Discrimination Probe
UNDER A CLOUD
The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss abruptly departed the long-running series after 21 years after an internal investigation into racial discrimination allegations, according to Variety. A “handful” of insiders familiar with the situation told the trade on Thursday that an unspecified number of employees had complained about Fleiss to human resources over the years. An outside party then probed the allegations, speaking to current, sometimes prominent producers and former production staffers on the show. Individuals complained to investigators about Fleiss’ “bullying” behavior, and claimed that he would “lash out” at staff members who suggested casting more diverse performers. “He would say, ‘Minorities don’t get ratings,’” one source said. The investigation led directly to Fleiss’ departure, Variety reported. Shortly after Variety’s report was published, Fleiss’ alleged workplace misconduct was confirmed by Deadline.