1

‘The Bachelor’ Star Questions Cop Conduct in DWI Arrest

BUSTED
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 4:34AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 4:19AM EDT 
Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft on the Bachelor.
Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft on the Bachelor. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Rycroft, 42, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail, where she remained for eight hours before posting a $ 1,000 bond and promising to appear in court. Rycroft’s lawyer Bret Martin released a statement underlining the “fundamental principle” that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. “My client was arrested on the allegation of driving while intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt,” Martin told TMZ, which also published her police mugshot. “It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case, including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest, before any conclusions are drawn.” She was arrested on Sept. 23 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Rycroft, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, appeared on The Bachelor in 2009, competing for the affection of Jason Mesnick, who went on to marry another contestant, Molly Malaney. Rycroft, who also appeared on Dancing With the Stars, is now married to Tye Strickland.

2
Joe Rogan Could Be Headed to the Golden Globes
MR. PODCASTER
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 3:43AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 12:26AM EDT 
Joe Rogan
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Golden Globes will start giving out an award for Best Podcast beginning next year, and among the podcasts deemed eligible for nomination is The Joe Rogan Experience. Launched in 2009, the comedian and TV host’s podcast has grown to be one of the world’s most popular, with more than 2,300 episodes already produced. In the lead-up to last year’s presidential election, Donald Trump was Rogan’s guest, and Rogan later endorsed him. Also in contention for the newly created award are The Tucker Carlson Show, Pod Save America, and Call Her Daddy. Eligible podcasts were selected from the 25 most-streamed podcasts. “As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes organization, said in a statement announcing the category. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations. By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.” The awards show is set for Jan. 11, with comedian Nikki Glaser hosting.

3
MAGA Athlete Riley Gaines, 25, Welcomes First Child
NEXT GEN
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 9:58PM EDT 
AVENTURA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference Hosted by Elena Cardone at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa on August 15, 2025 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Riley Gaines, the former swimmer turned right-wing commentator, has welcomed her first child. The 25-year-old OutKick contributor and anti-trans activist shared photos Thursday showing her cradling her newborn alongside her husband Louis Barker, 26. “There’s nothing that could’ve prepared me for a love like this,” Gaines wrote. “God has blessed us beyond belief. Welcome to the world, sweet Margot🎀🧸🩷” The photos are dated Sept. 29. Gaines became a MAGA star after she used her NCAA race against trans athlete Lia Thomas in 2022 to launch a career as an activist against trans women competing in women’s sports. She announced her pregnancy at a Turning Point USA event in June while taking a dig at Olympian Simone Biles, who had called her out as a “bully” for her transphobic comments on social media. “I think the funniest thing about this to me [is] [Biles] saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man.’ How many men do you know that have this?” Gaines said, showing off her bump.

4
Mormons Donate More than $250K to Church Shooter’s Family
BY THEIR ACTS
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 5:30PM EDT 
Thomas Jacob Sanford
Jake Sanford on Facebook

The family of a gunman who killed four Mormons at church in Michigan, will receive an extraordinary donation from other Mormons. Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, opened fire inside the Church of the Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc, MI, last Sunday as about 100 people worshipped. He then burned the building down and died in an exchange of fire with law enforcement. Sanford, a Marine combat veteran, had become obsessed with hatred of Mormons after a relationship with a member of the church failed. But in a display of extraordinary generosity, David Butler, an LDS member set up a GiveSendGo page and asked for donations, saying, “One of the families that suffered a terrible loss on that day was the family of Thomas Jacob Sanford, the shooter. Sanford leaves behind a wife and children who must be grieving.” He specified that Sanford left behind a son who suffers from medical challenges, for whom the family tried to raise funds in the past with limited success. So far $293,707 has been raised. “It took my breath away, that this church is so forgiving, and understanding, and caring, and their first thing was to worry about the family that was left behind,” Katie Hamilton, Sanford’s sister, told the Detroit Free Press.

5
The Yardbirds Co-Founder Dies at 79
LEGEND GONE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.02.25 5:02PM EDT 
Published 10.02.25 5:00PM EDT 
English guitarist Chris Dreja of The Yardbirds posed backstage at Holterhallen in Holte near Copenhagen in Denmark on 15th April 1967.
Jorgen Angel/Jorgen Angel/Redferns

Chris Dreja, one of the original members of British rock band The Yardbirds, has died at 79. Dreja’s sister-in-law, Muriel Levy, confirmed his death on Threads, explaining the star “passed away after years of health problems.” Dreja was one of the founding members of the band after his brother introduced him to guitarist Top Topham, and the two formed the Metropolitan Blues Quartet. Lead vocalist Keith Relf, drummer Jim McCarty, and bassist Paul Samwell-Smith later joined the duo and renamed to The Yardbirds in 1963. Samwell-Smith left the band and was replaced by Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page. When Page switched to lead guitar, Dreja moved to bass. Other notable band members over the years include Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck. After playing for the spin-off band Box of Frogs in the 80s, The Yardbirds were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. In 2010, the band made Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.” Dreja left the band in 2013 after suffering a series of strokes in the past year.

6
Menendez Brother Undergoes Surgery After Parole Denied
UNDER THE KNIFE
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 3:42PM EDT 
Erik Menendez appears before the parole board.
Handout/Handout/California Department of Correct

Erik Menendez, 54, was transported to a medical facility outside of the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego to undergo surgery for kidney stones. Menendez and older brother Lyle were sentenced to life without parole in 1996 for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Erik’s wife, Tammi, replied to a comment on TikTok asking how her husband was doing by saying, “He just had another surgery but is recovering. He is doing okay.” Erik is back at the San Diego correctional facility recovering from his procedure. TMZ reported, Erik was previously hospitalized in July for his persistent issue with kidney stones. After his first reported visit, Mark Geragos, Menendez’s attorney, asked Governor Gavin Newsom to release Menendez before his parole hearing due to his illness. Both Erik and his brother Lyle were denied parole at their respective hearings.

7
Star Reveals She Was Named After a Nicole Kidman Character
MOVIE BUFFS
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 4:15PM EDT 
Chase Infiniti attends the "One Battle After Another" New York Screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center.
Dominik Bindl/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti has revealed got her unique name from Nicole Kidman’s character in the Batman Forever movie. Infiniti, 25, shared that her parents were watching Batman Forever when they decided on her name. The actress revealed in a Vanity Fair interview that the film became one of her favorite movies after watching the film recently. “They were obsessed with Nicole Kidman as Chase Meridian,” she said in an interview on the Today Show. The naming process did not stop there. After her parents watched 1995’s Toy Story, Infiniti shared: “My parents were like, Oh my gosh, ‘To infinity and beyond,’” the animated toy Buzz Lightyear’s catchphrase in the film. The Today Show host pointed out Infiniti’s name was inspired by cinema and now she’s an actress. “I know, it’s really crazy.” she said.

8
HGTV Star Says First Husband Helped Her End Marriage to Third
FULL CIRCLE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 3:31PM EDT 
Heather Rae El Moussa (left), Tarek El Moussa (center), and Christina Haack (right)
Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Haack at HGTV's "The Flip Off" For Your Consideration Emmy Event in 2025. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for HGTV

Christina Haack credits a familiar face with supporting her through her tumultuous third divorce: her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. Haack, 42, told People that she ended her three-year marriage to Josh Hall, 45, last summer after a “blow-up” argument made her realize she and her children were uncomfortable around him. El Moussa, 44, was immediately supportive. “I called Tarek, and I said, ‘I’m worried right now. I feel uncomfortable.’ And he said, ‘Leave,’” Haack told People. She says he even took charge of firing Hall from their HGTV series, The Flip Off, which had just started filming its first season. “Tarek told our attorney and told the network for me that Josh would no longer be a part of the show,” she explained. The Christina on the Coast star says the network quickly agreed, but stipulated that Haack and El Moussa must film an episode discussing her divorce. The former couple, who rose to fame on the HGTV series Flip or Flop, were married from 2009 to 2018 and share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 10. Haack remarried in 2018 to TV presenter Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son, Hudson, 6. The pair divorced in 2021, and she married Hall later that year. After separating from Hall in July 2024, Haack is now in a relationship with Network Connex CEO Christopher Larocca. Meanwhile, El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 38, in 2021, and the pair share a son, Tristan, 2. The Flip Off initially followed the El Moussas as they competed against Haack and Hall to flip houses for the largest profit, but Haack now competes solo. In a January 2025 episode, the mom-of-three revealed that her close co-parenting relationship with El Moussa brought out “insecurities” in Hall that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Shop with Scouted

Huckberry’s Bestselling Waxed Trucker Jacket Is the Best Thing I Own by a Long Shot
IT’S JACKET SEASON
Daniel Modlin
Updated 09.17.25 2:17PM EDT 
Published 09.17.25 2:15PM EDT 
Huckberry Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Huckberry.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With fall on the horizon, it’s time to get back into jackets. There’s truly nothing like a good jacket worn on a crisp autumn day, but finding the right one is actually harder than it seems. I’ve never been much of a jacket kind of guy, but then I came across a really special jacket from Huckberry, and now I understand why it’s a bestseller. Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket is the best jacket in my closet—and frankly, the best thing I own at this point. This lightweight yet rugged jacket has only gotten better and better the more I’ve worn it, and I’ve owned it for a few years now. The waxed canvas feels soft and supple to the touch, and when I throw it on, it isn’t restricting at all.

Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jacket
See At Huckberry$298

Free Returns | Free Shipping

What’s cool is with every movement, I can feel myself making a mark on the jacket—whether I’m leaning over to tie my shoes or hopping on my bike—I can feel the jacket getting more and more comfortable and broken in. The exterior is made with a weather-resistant waxed Martexin sailcloth; the interior is fully lined with a blanket-worthy lining, so you get the best of both worlds. It’s extremely stylish and goes with anything I wear it over, like sweaters, tees, and even button-downs. Right now, it comes in several different colors, but personally, I’m partial to the Havana brown. Slowly, this isn’t just becoming the best jacket in my closet, but it’s the only one I ever want to wear—that’s how good it is.

9
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence
CLASHES WITH EX
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.02.25 8:20AM EDT 
Published 10.02.25 7:41AM EDT 
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence MyOwn

A former Democratic candidate who was the victim of revenge porn when online sex tapes were leaked has been arrested on a domestic battery charge relating to her ex-husband. Susanna Gibson Payne, 42, turned herself in and was released. She said her ex had filed the complaint against her. “After my estranged husband, arrested three times since I filed for divorce, assaulted me during a June 2025 custody exchange while I protected our son, he filed a retaliatory criminal complaint against me,” Payne told the NY Post. “More than three months later, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for my arrest. I turned myself in immediately,” she added. Court records show her ex-husband, John Gibson, was arrested several times last year for extortion, threatening language, and violating a protective order. In 2023, Payne ran as an underdog candidate for a seat in the Virginia state legislature, which was derailed after Republicans leaked X-rated videos of her and her husband online without her consent. She ended up losing the race by fewer than 1,000 votes and has since dedicated herself to campaigning against gender-based and sexual violence, particularly in online spheres.

10
Kim Jong Un Orders Urgent Crackdown on Boob Jobs
CAPITALIST IMPLANT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 10:29AM EDT 
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un grimases
Contributor/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un is deploying undercover spies to bust North Koreans getting breast implants. Augmentation has been deemed “anti-socialist” by Pyongyang City’s Ministry of Public Safety, after a lift in popularity among women in their 20s and 30s. Citing a source, Metro reports prosecutors slammed two suspected patients and a surgeon for being “corrupted by bourgeois customs,” and having “committed rotten capitalist acts.” “Strike teams have been deployed to central areas of Pyongyang for the crackdown that has just begun, and they are operating in civilian clothes,” a source told South Korean outlet Daily NK. Swimwear season is reportedly driving the trend. The source said it was an act of “anti-socialism” and could result in “criminal punishment,” including labor camps. They added that the government’s crackdown came partly in response to a growing number of side effects from unregulated practices. Given the illegal status of the surgery, procedures are reportedly being carried out in private properties using silicone imported from China.

