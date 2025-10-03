‘The Bachelor’ Star Questions Cop Conduct in DWI Arrest
The Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Rycroft, 42, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail, where she remained for eight hours before posting a $ 1,000 bond and promising to appear in court. Rycroft’s lawyer Bret Martin released a statement underlining the “fundamental principle” that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. “My client was arrested on the allegation of driving while intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt,” Martin told TMZ, which also published her police mugshot. “It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case, including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest, before any conclusions are drawn.” She was arrested on Sept. 23 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Rycroft, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, appeared on The Bachelor in 2009, competing for the affection of Jason Mesnick, who went on to marry another contestant, Molly Malaney. Rycroft, who also appeared on Dancing With the Stars, is now married to Tye Strickland.