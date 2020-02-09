The Knomo Beauchamp Backpack is the Perfect Work Bag for Women On-The-Go
As a remote worker, I essentially carry my office with me wherever I go. My workplace has formerly been local cafes, beachside restaurants, trendy co-working spaces, and, on my laziest days, the comfort of my sofa. Put simply, I need one place where I can store everything from pens and notepads to my laptop and water bottle. It’s a tall order but one I’ve managed to fill. Enter the satchel of my dreams: the Knomo Beauchamp Backpack.
Contemporary laptops are no longer the clunky machines of yesteryear and neither are the bags that carry them . Created with the modern professional in mind, the Knomo Beauchamp Backpack comes in a sleek 14-inch size, ideal for Macbooks and smaller notebooks. Pro tip: If you’re in the market for something even teenier, it’s worth checking out the Mini Beaufort Backpack which is near identical in design but comes in at a mere 12 inches.
Personally, I like to think of the Beauchamp Backpack as the Jekyll and Hyde of satchels; the exterior is effortlessly stylish with zero fuss and a few choice details, such as the logo and the zips; while the interior is a marvel of pockets, hidden compartments and well-used space. With two handy pockets at the front to boot, finding room for everything is simple.
Made from a combination of nylon and luxurious full-grain leather, the backpack is remarkably weather-resistant and looks unassumingly on trend. There’s a choice of color options here; navy with silver detailing, fig with silver detailing, or black with gold detailing. I opted for the latter because you’ve got to love a classic black design. Gorgeous.
As the old saying goes, it’s what’s on the inside that matters. Unzip the main compartment of the stunning backpack and there’s a maze of pockets in there. First up, there’s the padded laptop compartment right at the back. You’ve also got another, smaller but similar compartment right in front of that, which is ideal for books or a tablet. But it doesn’t end there; aside from the main bulk of the bag, there’s a small zipped pocket in the front.
All of the above means that I have no issue finding the ideal spot for every trinket and work tool that I need on a daily basis. I can slip my umbrella into the main compartment, lock my keys away in the zipper interior pocket, put a notebook in its own section along with a pen, and then slide my laptop into the rear compartment. Done—I’m ready to go. That means I won’t spend my valuable time digging through a bag to find the one thing I want. Instead, it’s right where I need it to be.
Protecting my possessions is simple too. There’s an extra level of security hidden deep inside the Knomo bag. Stitched into the lining of the backpack, is a small piece of fabric boasting a unique Knomo ID number. When you get your backpack, you can submit this number online along with your contact details. Should you ever lose the bag, a good Samaritan will have no problem finding out who you are and returning it to you.
Since the modern world of work is increasingly flexible, I’ve found that having a bag like this one makes a huge difference. On the days when my head feels completely scrambled by the mass of things I have to do, I can rest assured that, at the very least, my satchel is well-organized. If you’re looking for a similar peace of mind, I fully recommend the Beauchamp Backpack… or any Knomo bag, actually.
Knomo Beauchamp Backpack
