‘The Banker’ Pulled from AFI Fest Over Unspecified Allegations Concerning Family Depicted in Film: Report
Apple's first major film release, The Banker, has been pulled from premiering at AFI Fest on Thursday after allegations reportedly came to light concerning the real-life subjects depicted in the film. According to Deadline, the movie is based on a true story involving the late Bernard Garrett Sr. and set in 1963. The company is reportedly looking into “potentially damaging" allegations made by a member of the Garrett family. More specifically, a family member reportedly voiced concerning allegations about Garrett Sr.’s son—Garrett Jr. The younger Garrett has reportedly been involved in the film's promotion.
The film features Anthony Mackie playing Bernard Garrett Sr., and Samuel Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long also star in the movie. “We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention,” Apple said in a statement. “We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.”