‘The Batman’ Getting Sequel Treatment, Courtesy of Pattinson and ‘Whole Team’
THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS
He’s the hero Gotham deserves—again. At CinemaCon 2022 on Tuesday night, Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich revealed to a jubilant crowd that a sequel to this year’s superhero smash hit The Batman was in the works and that the studio would be getting the gang back together. Director Matt Reeves, star Robert Pattinson, “and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham,” Emmerich said. Reeves then took to the stage briefly, saying he was “excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter.” He promised more details at a CinemaCon yet to come. The return of the Bat hardly comes as a surprise after the movie made headlines as the highest-grossing film yet of 2022, scooping up a worldwide box office gross of $759 million and counting. Just days after the movie graced theaters, HBO Max grabbed the rights to an order for a spinoff series surrounding the Penguin, with the iconic baddie to be played by Colin Farrell, reprising his role from The Batman.