The BBC Names Kate Middleton and King Charles in ‘Royal Racists’ Row
IT’S OVER
The last bastion has fallen. The BBC on Friday morning finally joined the rest of the world in naming King Charles and Kate Middleton as the alleged “royal racists” after they were named in a Dutch version of a new book on the royals by Omid Scobie. On Friday morning, the BBC said on its flagship breakfast news show it would not be naming the individuals, but within an hour, Jonny Dymond, the BBC’s royal correspondent, said: “Dutch editions of the book named the king and the Princess of Wales as the two members of the royal family who allegedly raised the issue of the skin color of Meghan’s first child. The circumstances and context of the discussion and the context in which the questions were raised is not clear.” Shortly afterward, another presenter said: “To be clear, I told listeners about an hour ago, the BBC was not naming them, we are now naming the king and the Princess of Wales as being at the center of those allegations.”