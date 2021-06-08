The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Bares His Soul at Tribeca

Brian Wilson has lived a renowned life full of joy and heartache, but on Monday night at a virtual press conference to celebrate the upcoming June 15 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, Brent Wilson’s documentary about the Beach Boys founder’s personal and professional ups and downs, the 78-year-old singer, songwriter and producer was in a cheerful—if less than wholly talkative—mood.

Asked over Zoom why he agreed to participate in Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, Wilson was succinct: “I don’t know, I just made up my mind.” Nonetheless, sitting alongside director Wilson (no relation), he admitted that it was the participation of Rolling Stone’s Jason Fine that convinced him to take part in the non-fiction affair, which focuses on the artist and writer as they embark on a nostalgic road trip to Wilson’s old SoCal homes and hangouts while listening to some of his favorite tunes. From Wilson’s childhood house to his former Laurel Way and Malibu residences, it’s a wide-ranging journey, and one that often brings them to Wilson’s favorite eatery, the Beverly Glen Deli—a spot where, tonight, Wilson recommended getting “breakfast burritos and hamburgers.”

It hasn’t always been sunshine for Wilson, despite the fact that as the artistic force behind the Beach Boys, he crafted some of American music’s most indelible upbeat classics, from “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Good Vibrations” and “God Only Knows” to “California Girls,” “Surf City,” and “I Get Around.” Those songs are naturally front and center in the film, although so too are Wilson’s well-documented battles with mental illness and drugs. Following a panic attack in 1964, Wilson halted touring with his group—which included his siblings Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love, and pal Al Jardine—and concentrated on writing and producing, which led to the creation of his oft-heralded masterpiece, 1966’s Pet Sounds. Even that triumph, however, couldn’t stave off the tumultuousness of the next few decades, which saw the deaths of both Dennis (in 1983, from drowning) and Carl (in 1998, from lung cancer), a nine-year stint under the prison-like guidance of Dr. Eugene Landy, and struggles with weight, addiction, and persistent and cruel auditory hallucinations (i.e. voices in his head) that began when he was only 21.