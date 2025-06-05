‘The Bear’ Co-Stars Will Make Their Broadway Debuts Together

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid are heading for divorce. The former Playboy model announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, disclosing that she made the “hard decision” to end her marriage after seven years following “deep prayer and reflection.” “I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life,” Reid wrote. “Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future.” Lochte released his own statement on the app a few hours later, similarly echoing that separating was the “right step” forward for the couple. “I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children,” the 12-time Olympic medalist wrote. “Although this decision hasn’t been easy, I believe it’s the right step toward peace and well-being for us both.” The former competitive swimmer and his wife share three children: son Caiden Zane, and daughters Liv Rae and Georgia June. They married in 2018.
Yes, George Clooney has seen The Pitt. And yes, he’s a fan. During a June 3 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor fawned over the medical drama and praised his former ER co-star Noah Wyle, 54, for his exquisite work on the show. “He is just the most honorable, talented young man. I get to say that, because I’m an old man,” Clooney, 64, shared, adding that he and Wyle have remained “really dear friends” since starring in ER. “And I cannot be happier for his success on this show. The show is just a beautiful show, and he does just a great job with it.” Clooney and Wyle played Doctors Doug Ross and John Carter, respectively, on ER, which ran for 15 seasons between 1994 and 2009. Clooney left the show during its fifth season, while Wyle stayed on through season 11. Since its premiere in January, The Pitt has stunned critics and viewers alike, quickly breaking through as one of the standout new shows of the year. The procedural medical drama follows the daily tribulations of the emergency department staff at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, with many, including The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon, noting how it feels like an extension of the ER universe.
‘The Bear’ Co-Stars Will Make Their Broadway Debuts Together
After portraying best friends in FX’s The Bear, co-stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will make their respective Broadway debuts together in a new stage adaptation of Dog Day Afternoon. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, the new production takes inspiration from Sidney Lumet’s Oscar-winning 1975 film of the same name, based on a real-life 1972 bank robbery gone wrong. Bernthal will portray Sonny, the would-be robber played by Al Pacino in Lumet’s film, while Moss-Bachrach will appear as his accomplice Sal, originally portrayed by John Cazale. While primarily known for their television work, both Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach got their starts on the stage. Bernthal, 48, was discovered while studying at Russia’s Moscow Art Theatre School and later founded an Off-Broadway company, Fovea Floods; Moss-Bachrach, also 48, spent his early career performing in regional theater festivals. The pair are both Emmy winners for their work in The Bear, in which Moss-Bachrach co-stars as restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich and Bernthal appears in a recurring role as Mikey Berzatto, Richie’s late best friend. Dog Day Afternoon is slated to premiere in spring 2026, with Tony winner Rupert Goold set to direct. Before then, Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach are both expected to appear in Season 4 of The Bear, which premieres on Hulu on June 25.
Gymnast Simone Biles is pretty darn flexible, but she definitely won’t be bending over backwards for the Kardashians. She dissed Kylie Jenner’s fashion brand on her Instagram story Tuesday wearing a $138 blazer from Jenner’s brand, Khy. It immediately dwarfed Biles’ 4′8″ figure. “Ms. Kylie Jenner this is a crime !!!!!!” the Olympian wrote over the photo with four laughing face emojis. She added: “This is not an XXS/S.” The Olympian’s blazer reached past her knees and her sleeves were so big that one of her hands was not visible. Biles, 28, then posted an edited meme of Gigi Hadid in a Vetements hoodie that was so gigantic her head was only a miniature portion of the attire. “This is me on the last slide, SICK,” she wrote, comparing Hadid’s huge hoodie to her oversized blazer. The Khy faux leather jacket comes in five sizes, and XXS/S is the smallest—but it still wasn’t small enough for the gymnast. Jenner, 27, launched Khy in November 2023 and on the first hour of its launch day it made $1 million in sales. “I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” Jennfer told Vogue when Khy launched.
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong’s newest project is the most-watched HBO Original Film since Bad Education in 2020. Armstrong’s movie Mountainhead premiered on Saturday and garnered 1.3 million viewers as of Wednesday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery, surpassing director Cory Finley’s Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. Mountainhead is centered around a group of billionaire tech bros who go on a luxury retreat for a weekend of poker as the AI feature in one of the tech bros’ apps causes global chaos. “It seems incredibly newsworthy and up Jesse’s alley in terms of the kind of writing he’s done in the past,” said Frank Rich, one of the film’s executive producer’s. The multiple Emmy-winning director’s movie came on the heels of his incredibly successful Succession run, which had 2.9 million viewers tuning into the show’s finale in May 2023. Mountainhead stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef, and Cory Michael Smith as the group of insufferable tech elites holed up in a multi-million-dollar mansion. The film was written and directed by Armstrong, who also served as one of its executive producers alongside many other Succession producers, and took only a little over six months to complete.
Jane Sibbett, who starred on Friends as Ross’ first wife Carol, has opened up about why she left Hollywood to pursue a new path as an energy healer. Sibbett appeared on the iconic sitcom from 1994 to 2001, making history by starring in TV’s first lesbian wedding. But she stepped back from Hollywood around ten years ago, after moving to Hawaii with her then-husband Karl Fink. It was there that she turned toward healing and spirituality. “My husband and I split [when] we were in Hawaii, and I was on my knees because I was really brokenhearted by everything,” she told People. One day, a healer she was producing a documentary for asked her to help produce a live energy healing event. She said it turned out to be “a perfect synthesis of my belief in the gift of him [and] what he was doing and me coming off of Friends.” Before long, she was fully immersed in the world of energy healing. Looking back, Sibbett believes her years as an actor laid the groundwork for her spiritual gift: “I think every actor worth their salt knows that they are embodied by the character. At some point, you give yourself over, [so] I understand why my body is trained to let itself go.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson failed to get hold of Elon Musk when he attempted to call the Tesla billionaire after his dramatic falling-out with the Trump administration. Following a frantic posting spree on Tuesday in which he labelled Trump’s spending bill a “disgusting abomination” and threatened to “fire all politicians who betrayed the American people” at next year’s midterm elections, GOP lawmakers have been attempting to reach out to Musk and ensure his $400 billion fortune isn’t pointed in the direction of their opponents. Johnson attempted to get hold of Musk on Tuesday but the billionaire “didn’t answer,” Axios reported, adding that the Speaker “hopes to talk to him today.” Other House Republicans have reached out to Musk in the past 24 hours in an attempt to help him “see the big picture”, the outlet reports, with one lawmaker telling them: “I think he’ll recognize maybe more than most the challenge that we face when we’re trying to cut spending. He simply wants more spending as I understanding. He should know how hard that is.” All but five House Republicans voted for Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which the senate is currently preparing to vote on.
The weight loss drug Wegovy has only been on the US market for teenage use (ages 12 and older) since late 2022, but there has already been a sharp rise in prescriptions across the country. The semaglutide injectable in 2024 saw a 50% increase in usage among the age group, according to a 2024 study of over 1.2 million teens. But it still represents a very small proportion of candidates who could qualify for it—per obesity statistics, 22.2% of children classified as obese are adolescents aged 12 to 19. That’s around 3.2 individuals. Though it is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to Reuters, Wegovy is most often used for teens as a last resort after “conventional approaches of diet, exercise and counseling (have) failed,” and an extra boost is needed. (Other popular weight loss drugs are not authorized for use in children.) At Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, 2,000 adolescent patients with weight issues were treated in 2024; Reuters highlighted that, of the 500 prescribed a GLP-1 medication, patients lost an average of 15 pounds over six months to a year—and double that after more than a year.
The suspect in King of the Hill star Jonathan Joss’ death has posted bail and is now out of jail. Charged with first-degree murder, Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, was released from police custody one day after his arrest when he posted a $200,000 “special condition bond,” according to records obtained by People magazine. The court has placed Alvarez on full house arrest and has restricted his ability to purchase, possess, or use any firearms. A judge additionally issued a no-contact order, though it’s unclear to whom it applies, People adds. A pre-indictment hearing is slated to take place in August. Joss was shot and killed Sunday at his San Antonio property following an altercation with a neighbor. He was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Police records indicate that Alvarez allegedly confessed to the crime while being detained. Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, claimed in a statement Monday that his partner was “murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.” The San Antonio Police Department subsequently disclosed that their investigation had “found no evidence whatsoever” that Joss’ “murder was related to his sexual orientation.”
The new true-crime thriller coming to Netflix features 18-year-old child star Jacob Tremblay as one of the country’s most notorious killers. The actor, who co-starred with Oscar-winner Brie Larson in the film Room when he was just eight years old, will play Ted Kaczynski in UNABOM, a drama that follows the life of the Unabomber and his descent into madness. Tremblay will star alongside Gladiator icon Russell Crowe, who will play Harvard Professor Henry Murray. The psychologist, who died in 1988, conducted controversial experiments on Kaczynski during his time at the Ivy League. Divergent actress Shailene Woodley will take on the role of FBI agent Joanne Miller, and Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis will portray a yet-to-be-revealed role. Kaczynski was a domestic terrorist who launched a violent one-man campaign to attack individuals with homemade bombs from 1978 to 1995. He was caught in 1996 after one of the longest and most expensive manhunts in history and committed suicide in prison in 2023. The project is led by director Janus Metz and screenwriters Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves. Production is set to begin soon, but the film has yet to be given an official release date.