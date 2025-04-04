The Beckham Clan Has a New Family Feud

English football legend David Beckham’s sons Romeo, 22, and Brooklyn, 26, are feuding over drama years in the making, sources connected to the family told TMZ. Brooklyn, who married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz in 2022, is reportedly suspicious about Romeo’s girlfriend, model Kim Turnbull—with whom Brooklyn had a “romantic connection” several years ago. Tensions escalated after Romeo made his relationship with Kim public in November, leading the brothers to refuse to be in the same place at the same time. Brooklyn was noticeably absent from David’s 50th birthday bash on Wednesday, where Romeo posted a photo of the Beckham clan with the caption, “Family is everything, love you all.” Despite Brooklyn’s concerns about Kim, David and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, have welcomed her into the family. They were spotted alongside Romeo and Kim at a soccer game in Los Angeles this week. Sources said Brooklyn and Nicola were not invited, even though they are based in Los Angeles.

TMZ