Sink Into Seating That Makes a Statement With the Best Accent Chairs on Amazon

In my parents’ living room is an accent chair. It’s deep and comfortable but still architectural. It’s the best chair in the house and gets a good amount of butt traffic. Accent chairs like this can range from being bold pops of color or pattern for decoration to an added feature to help the room feel homier. If you’re on the lookout for a new piece to add to our living room or bedroom, here are the best accent chairs you can get on Amazon.

Baxton Studio Sorrento Mid-Century Lounge Chair: This is the kind of accent chair that you can use as extra seating in your home. The neutral tones of the wood and fabric mean you can mix this in with any decor style.

Baxton Studio Sorrento Mid-Century Lounge Chair Buy on Amazon $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stone & Beam Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Living Room Accent Armchair: Now this is my kind of accent chair. Oversized and down-filled, you’ve basically got the perfect spot to curl up and watch a movie or read a book. It comes in a performance fabric made to withstand daily wear or a rich leather option.

Stone & Beam Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Living Room Chair Buy on Amazon $ 695 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Christopher Knight Home Marston Mid Century Modern Fabric Recliner: Sometimes, an accent chair is really a pair. This set of mid-century-inspired chairs look like typical armchairs but have a hidden recliner built-in.

Christopher Knight Home Marston Mid Century Modern Recliner Buy on Amazon $ 322 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Homelegance Fabric Barrel Chair: If you want to sink into a chair with a good book, get a barrel chair. The curved back and arms are retro, sturdy, and cozy. This option comes in neutral colors like gray and beige or bold pops like orange and teal.

Homelegance Fabric Barrel Chair Buy on Amazon $ 177 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rosevera Club Chair: Speaking of sinking into a chair, this club chair looks like it belongs in a cigar club in 1920. The deep, worn PU leather (aka faux leather) is soft and the nailhead trim is classic. It’s perfect for a den or finished basement.

Rosevera Club Chair Buy on Amazon $ 108 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Roundhill Furniture Botticelli Grey Wave Print Fabric Armless Contemporary Accent Chair: An armless style is great for accent chairs because it allows them to be moved into any space, including extra seating at a dining table. This bold chevron pattern is also a nice touch that adds visual interest to an overall neutral shape.

Roundhill Furniture Botticelli Armless Accent Chair Buy on Amazon $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Accent Chair: Add a little elegance and glam to your room with this velvet-covered chair. The unique, circular shape and brass legs add dimension and you can choose from six different colors.

Duhome Elegant Lifestyle Accent Chair Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

