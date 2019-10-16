Give Your Phone a Break and Get an Actual Alarm Clock from Amazon

It may seem like a silly thing, but as more and more people rely on devices like their phone or watches to wake them up, alarm clocks (and clocks in general) seem to be going the way of the buffalo. But I won’t stand for it, dear reader. Sometimes, a regular clock perfectly combines form and function to give you what to you need while also looking pretty great on a nightstand. Give your phone a break and get an actual, real-deal alarm clock to set by your bedside and scare you into waking up like the good ol’ days.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Colored Sunrise Simulation, $115: The Philips Wake-Up Light is truly more than an alarm clock, but it’s an alarm clock nonetheless. Set an alarm and enjoy a gentle awakening with light that mimics the sunrise to help stir you before an actual alarm goes off. This helps with the whole “holy shit” moment of waking up before you’re out of REM sleep.

MARATHON Classic Silent Sweep Alarm Clock, $30: You weren’t escaping this list without getting a classic analog clock. This one comes in 10 different colors, has an ambient glow when it gets dark to illuminate the dial, and has an easy alarm with a snooze button. What more could you ask for?

Digital Alarm Clock, with Wooden Electronic LED Time Display, $20: This version of an alarm clock is a little sleeker and a little more advanced. It shows the temperature and humidity right next to the time (which can be set to a 24-hour clock if you’d like). You can set up to three alarms and it has three brightness levels so the glow won’t keep you awake. You can even set a weekday mode so that it only goes off Monday through Friday.

All-new Echo Dot, $60: It may seem trivial for Amazon to have added a clock to the Echo Dot, but it would help immensely when I’m running late and can’t find my phone or when I wake up in the middle of the night and want to see how much more sleep I can get. It just makes sense!

