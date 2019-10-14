Entertain at Your Best With the Best Bar Cart Essentials You Can Get on Amazon

Bar carts are just as fun to look at as they are to use. They add storage and personality to even the smallest spaces and they can be built up slowly over time so you don’t break the bank. Your bar cart can be as simple or as complex as your taste allows but aside from the most crucial element, alcohol, there are some essentials tools you can’t do without. And if you stick to the classics they can pull double-duty around the kitchen between parties.

Professional Waiter’s Corkscrew by Hicoup, $11: First and foremost, no bar cart is complete without a proper wine and bottle opener. This Professional Waiter’s Corkscrew by Hicoup comes in a variety of handle finishes and has over five-thousand 5 star reviews. It comes with a handy knife for slicing foil or other labels off bottles. This type of double-action wine opener requires minimal effort with no batteries required.

Hiware Stirring Spoon, $9: I don’t know where it came from but for years I’ve had one special iced teaspoon that I cherish. It has an extra-long handle and a teaspoon-sized bowl. I used it for everything from stirring peanut butter to retrieving tea bags from the bottom of my thermos. I bought these Hiware bar spoons when I went looking for more. They are particularly useful for stirring big pitchers of premade cocktails.

Premium Cocktail Mixing Glass, $25: Speaking of, use a crystal pitcher like this 25oz version and make your drinks ahead of a party to minimize stress for yourself and your guests. Once the party’s over, fill it with flowers and use it as a vase. For those that prefer to make their drinks to order, a jigger is a must-have for precise measuring. This one has marker lines inside and outside, and displays in ounces, tablespoons, and milliliters.

JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set, $18: Presentation can turn a cheap cup of booze and juice into a fancy cocktail, so don’t skimp on the glassware, even if you’re just making a drink for yourself. These Alfina Martini Glasses are of course, fantastic for a Martini, but the angled sides and chunky base elevate the look of any beverage. They are easy to hold, dishwasher safe and at 8oz will give you a generous pour of wine. Skewer a couple of olives or a slice of orange onto a cocktail umbrella and you’ve got yourself a drink fit for a weeknight escape.

Mr. Ice Bucket 951-1 Walnut Woodgrain Ice Bucket, $33: The ice bucket is the most under-appreciated item on the bar cart. You may think you can just use a bowl and a spoon but if you’ve stood around the bar at any self-serve party you’ll notice that it doesn’t take long for people to start using their hands to fill their glass with ice. Keep things sanitary and stylish with Mr. Ice Bucket and tongs. I like this wood look because it feels very “70’s finished basement” without being too kitschy. You can also use it to keep white wine or a bottle of Mezcal at the perfect frosty temperature.

With the essentials on hand, dust off that ancient bottle of vermouth, crack open a bottle of vodka, and stir to your heart's content. Garnish with a lemon twist.