The Bath Sheet Is the Towel’s Larger Brother — Here Are Some of the Best

When I first started reviewing towels, I was confused by the idea of a bath sheet, which was listed most often right next to bath towels on site. What is a bath sheet, you may ask? Well, it’s just a big ass towel. How big? A standard bath towel is about 27” x 52” while the bath sheet is somewhere around 35” x 60” (or bigger), which is a whopping 50% more surface area. If the bath towel is Bruce Banner, the bath sheet is The Hulk. With all that extra surface area, that means sheets can efficiently dry off a human body quicker than a towel. We’ve rounded up some of the best bath sheets so you can hang up your tiny towel for good.
Heathered Bath Sheet
These ultra-absorbent bath sheets have been knit in contrasting yarn for a heathered effect. They’re soft, durable, and made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton. They’re also made without synthetic dyes so they’re great for people with sensitive skin.
Super-Plush Bath Sheets
Can you really pass up anything that is called “super-plush”? These bath sheets will turn your bathroom into a spa, with their extra-thick construction. Choose from five different colors: White, Cream, Putty, Smoke, and Graphite.
Utopia Towels Extra Large Bath Towel
With over 5,100 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, these best-selling bath towels will complement any bathroom setup. They come in a handful of colors and are made from 100% cotton.
Indulge Linen Bath Sheets
Just looking at these towels, you can tell how soft they are. Double-stitched to stay durable longer, they’re made of Turkish cotton and will get even softer after each wash.
COTTON CRAFT Euro Spa Waffle Weave Oversized Bath Sheet
Super absorbent and made from 100% pure combed cotton, these checkerboard towels are inspired by ones found in European spas and resorts.
