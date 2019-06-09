SHOWER THOUGHTS
These Highly Absorbent, Plush Towels from Riley Are a Gift to The Frequent Shower-Takers
Having a good towel can change the course of your entire day. There’s really nothing like stepping out of a steamy shower and wrapping yourself in a plush, firm hug of absorbent fabric. And, in my opinion, Riley makes some of the best towels out right now. These are the towels I have in my home and I refuse to use any other. I literally wash them and reuse them, with a back up set only for emergencies (as in I forget to do laundry). They’re plush and super absorbent and come in regular bath towel sizes or the luxurious bath sheet. I have, on many occasions, taken a nap after a weekend shower in these towels and woken up with it still firmly wrapped around my body. They dry quickly, to the point where after showering before and then promptly after a day-long, outdoor romp in the sun, it was dry and ready to go. If you want to add a set of towels to your bathroom that you’ll never want to get out of, get yourself some Riley towels.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.