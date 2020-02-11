A Simple Bedtime Routine May Help You Sleep Better. It Did for Me.

For a long time, I would spend at least an hour laying in bed on my phone, swiping through Instagram and Twitter, before closing my eyes to sleep. I would then inevitably toss and turn all night and wake up exhausted, asking the ethos why I was so damn tired. When it comes to getting your winks in, it can get hard to disconnect so that you can recharge. Things like sleep masks and blue-light-blocking glasses are being hailed as cures for the common insomnia. For me, it’s more about taking things out of my routine and making sure the things I keep in it are the best they can be.

BEFORE BED

Quip Electric Toothbrush I used to be a terrible teeth-brusher. I know, it’s just a simple thing to do, but I got lazy and just wanted to crawl into bed and not worry about it. I’m still recovering from that, but the step that improved this habit most was getting a quip toothbrush. This lightweight toothbrush is small but mighty and has a built-in timer to help you brush for the dentist-recommended two minutes. This lets me completely disconnect from everything, like my phone or Netflix, for a two full minutes while it’s buzzing away. You may think that’s nothing, but it really helps you realize just how long two minutes can be. Buy on Target $ 40 Buy on Quip $ 40

Glow Recipe Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask The smell of this line from Glow Recipe is like that of a watermelon Jolly Rancher. It may not seem like the most relaxing scent, but it reminds me of childhood and then quickly disappears as the mask sinks into your skin. Every morning after I use this mask, I wake up and admire my skin immediately. It’s soft, dewy, and kind of bouncy. I use it two times a week for maximum moisture. Buy on Sephora $ 45

IN BED

Pluto Custom Pillow Investing in a custom pillow is one of the best decisions I’ve made. I couldn’t tell you what kind of pillow I like because I’ve had so many. Once I found Pluto, that was over with. It’s fully customized to the preferences I chose — like firmness and fill type —and it’s also been adapted for my height and weight. Buy on Pluto $ 85

Marpac Yogasleep Easy Doze It Pillow Spray When the heat is on in the winter, my bedroom can get a bit stuffy and stale. I’ve gotten into the habit of giving my pillow a bit of a spritz of this essential oil spray. The light lavender-sage scent melts into my pillow and surrounds me with soothing smells. I can’t say for sure that it’s helped me stay asleep, but it sure makes dozing off smell good. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

