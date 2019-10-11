The Best Black Turtlenecks to Make You Feel Like You’re on Succession

It was only a few years ago that turtlenecks were an enemy of mine. I hated the way they looked and felt, like I had something caught in my throat or as Mitch Hedburg would say, “like being strangled by a really weak guy, all day.” But I finally came around to the style and let me tell you, turtlenecks are having a moment. From actual royal families to fictional “royal” families like the Roys on Succession, turtlenecks are a fall staple for a chic look without much effort. We’ve rounded up some of the top turtlenecks to give your next fall outfit a new silhouette.

Splendid 1x1 Rib Long Sleeve Turtleneck Tee T-Shirt, $58 on Amazon: Made from a mixture of cotton and rayon, this breathable turtleneck is one you’ll want to keep around. It’s a little bit stretchy yet not too thin, which is a fine line some brands don’t achieve.

The Cotton Turtleneck Tee, $28 at Everlane: Is there a basic that Everlane can’t make great? 100% cotton and lightweight, wear it as a shirt with a pair of jeans and a blazer or layer it under a chunky sweater for maximum warmth.

Pima Cotton Turtleneck, $30 at L.L.Bean: You can’t really go wrong with a classic. L.L.Bean’s affinity for quality and affordability gives you a wide range of options and this Pima cotton turtleneck is at the top of the bunch. Seriously, it has a 4.4-star rating with over 1,000 reviews.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.