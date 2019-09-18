As you slowly round out your perfect set of knives with a Chef’s knife and a paring knife, you might be contemplating whether you want to finally upgrade (or get) your boning knife. And that largely depends on your cutting, of course. As the name implies, the boning knife is designed for bones. Pork bones, fish bones, chicken bones—whatever bone stands in your way is avoided using the flexible and versatile boning knife. It’s not going to mow down the bone but rather dance around it. And that’s why boning knives are slim and consequently stylish. To help you upgrade yours, we put together some of the best-selling and top-rated options on Amazon (so if you hate it, you can return it).

Victorinox Swiss Army Cutlery Fibrox Pro Curved Boning Knife, $21 on Amazon: If you want to enter the world of deboning without too hefty an investment, the Victorinox Fibrox option is your best bet. A semi-stiff build will let you bend around corners and the curve of the blade will help you get the best angle possible. More than 1,100 reviewers left this boning knife a 4.8-star average rating, a high mark in the cutlery-verse on Amazon.

DALSTRONG Filet Knife, $100 on Amazon: From the brand’s Shogun Series comes a deboning knife that’s packed with high-quality steel. The “ultra-sharp” Japanese steel is sharpened to an 8-12-degree angle and you’re working with 66 layers of high-carbon stainless steel, to boot. More than 100 reviewers left DALSTRONG’s edition a 4.7-star average rating.

Zwilling J.A Henckels Fillet Knife, $80 on Amazon: German-made and forged, this highly-rated and high-carbon blade is ice-hardened to lock in sharpness. Its ergonomic polypropylene handles are permanently bonded for “seamless accuracy.”

Shun Cutlery Classic Boning and Fillet Knife, $120 on Amazon: Shun doesn’t mess around and this hand-crafted knife is more proof of that. The Damascus-style blade is—and that handle’s made of pakkawood, to boot. From a stunning design to function you can count on for years, this boning knife has a 4.3-star average rating from more than 100 reviewers.

