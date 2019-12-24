Read These Books to Be More Productive and More Organized in 2020

2020 is the year of the career. With changes on the horizon for the country, it’s time to sit down, open a book, and get to crackin’. There are a few books beloved by Scouted contributors to help stay productive and become the hero of your own calendar. Scouted writer Kara Cutruzzula recommends Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity. “David Allen is an OG productivity guru,” she writes. “You’ll be shocked by how many emails you optimistically *starred* for later can actually be answered in two minutes. Absorb his practical, pragmatic advice and I promise you’ll get more done.” Hold yourself accountable and reply to those emails! And once you get a handle on that, move on to Scouted contributor Torey van Oot’s go-to author, Laura Vanderkam. Author of What the Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast, 168 Hours, and I Know How She Does It, Vanderkam teaches you to break the week (all 168 hours of it) into smaller, easily manageable slots of time. There’s so much you can do to start 2020 on the best foot, and these books can be part of it.

