These 5 Books Make for The Perfect Escape You May Need Right Now

If you’ve been reading the news recently (you’re on The Daily Beast so I’ll assume you have been), you might be a little stressed. You could consider a weighted blanket right now, sure, but nothing helps me unwind and escape the way a really good book does. If you’re having trouble finding the perfect book to pick up, fear not. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites from any genre of escape you might be searching for.
My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
Murder novels are my personal favorite genre to get lost in, and this is one is not only that, it also manages to be funny and upbeat as well. Darkly comical and juicy, this noir is more than a murder story, it’s about the bonds of sisterhood, an exploration of the culture of Lagos, and much more. Intrepid in its approach, this book will keep you turning the pages, wondering just how far Korede will go in order to protect her sister, Ayoola, or the men that lay before her feet.
This Much Country by Kristen Knight Pace
Pace’s memoir about her journey from Texas to remote Alaska, where she got involved in the world of sled-dog racing, and completed both the Iditarod and Yukon Quest will make you rethink the life you’ve lived thus far. Her spell-binding prose makes Alaska seem that much closer, and the trials and tribulations of sled-dog racing crystalize with her journey through the harsh conditions alongside her best pals. No book has made me feel as connected to nature, even while sitting on the couch, as this one.
Movies (And Other Things) by Shea Serrano
Movies (And Other Things) is like having a conversation with your best friend about some of the best movies out there. It’ll take you on tangents you never expected, like a prolonged discussion around the question of “Would This Movie Be Better Or Worse With The Rock In It?” and it’ll make you reflect on your own connection to movie characters like during the discussion of, “What Movie Death Hurt You The Most As An Adult?” Perfect for any movie buff or even someone looking to learn more about some of the best movies, this book is gloriously illustrated, too. And to be quite honest, we all are in desperate need of Serrano’s particular brand of optimism right now.
The Book of Eating by Adam Platt
If you’re a food-lover, this one's for you. NY Magazine food critic Adam Platt details his life as an adventurous eater in this hilarious, yet informative romp, that’ll make you rethink whether being a food critic really is “the best job ever.” Platt takes readers around the world, effusing each page with not only his love of food, but of life, travel, and culture as well.
Severance by Ling Ma
Sometimes getting lost in a story about what’s going on right now is all I can bear. In many ways, it’s a great way to compare against the current situation. When Shen Fever hits New York, most decide to flee. But those dedicated to their routine (AKA our narrator) keep behaving like everything is normal. Originally dubbed a satire, Severance is a masterpiece of a work that upon re-reading this week, made me laugh until my ribs ached. And also cry. Definitely cry.
